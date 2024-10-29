Driver, his aide charred to death as truck catches fire in MP

Shivpuri (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) The driver of a truck and his assistant were charred to death after their vehicle caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred under Satanwada police station limits on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, around 12 km from the district headquarters, around 8 am, an official said.

"The truck caught fire, and as its driver and 'cleaner' could not come out of it, they were burnt to death," Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore said.

The truck carrying onions was going from Bijapur (in Karnataka) to Faridabad (in Haryana), he said.

Advertisment

The deceased are identified as driver Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Haryana, and cleaner Monu Badak, a resident of Chhattisgarh, he said.

The reason behind the fire is being probed, he said. PTI COR ADU NP