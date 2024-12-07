Driver injured after car overturns on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, an official said.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

Police and sea-link staff rushed the spot and rescued the driver, the official said.

Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident, he said.

A video of the overturned car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on the social media, the official added.

The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated, he said. PTI DC RC