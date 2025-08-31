Driver injured as container hits another vehicle in Thane

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) The driver of a container truck was injured after the vehicle rammed into another container on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Sunday, civic officials said.

The accident took place at 4.48 am near Rutu Enclave Complex, leading to traffic disruption for more than an hour, they said.

The container, heading from Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat rammed into another container parked on the roadside where the Metro construction work was underway, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

It was not specified what materials were being carried in the two vehicles.

Following the accident, the driver of the Gujarat-bound container got trapped inside his cabin.

The fire department and disaster management cell staff immediately launched a rescue operation and the driver was pulled out of the vehicle after 20 to 25 minutes, he said.

The driver suffered minor injuries to both legs. A doctor from the TMC's ambulance present at the scene administered first aid, after which the driver was handed over to the Kasarwadavali police for further assistance, Tadvi said.

The accident-hit container was later moved to the roadside with the help of a hydra machine. Taffic on the Ghodbunder Road moved slowly for nearly one-and-a-half hours before the road was completely cleared, he said.