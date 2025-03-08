Driver injured as his car collides with container

Latur, Mar 8 (PTI) The driver of a car was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a container in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Pimpri village in Udgir tehsil in the afternoon.

"The container collided with the car head-on. The car driver, Sangmeshwar Valandikar, suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a local hospital," an official said.

The driver of the container fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

Valandikar is a 'kirtankar' (preacher) and was travelling in his car to Telangana to deliver a 'kirtan' (sermon), he added.

According to sources, a truck that had broken down on the road caused the accident. PTI COR NP