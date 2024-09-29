Driver killed, 16 persons injured as bus rams into truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): The driver of a private bus was killed and 16 passengers were injured when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours near Dhaurabhata village on Bilaspur-Raipur highway when the bus, with 50 persons onboard, was heading to state capital Raipur from Gaya (Bihar), Hirri police station house officer Kishore Kewat said.

The bus crashed into the rear side of a truck parked on the roadside.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus driver died on the spot while 16 other persons, all residents of Raipur, received injuries, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ghanshyam Chauhan (35), the official said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to nearby health centres, he said.

Later, two of them were shifted from Bilha health centre to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences Bilaspur for further medication, he said.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, he added.