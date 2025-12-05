Driver killed after truck crashes into vehicle parked on roadside in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh/Dhanbad, Dec 5 (PTI) A truck driver was killed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district after he crashed his vehicle into a truck parked on the roadside on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Mahto (36), a resident of the Kuju area of the district, they said.

In Dhanbad district, a woman from Bihar was killed, and four others were injured after an auto-rickshaw and a pickup van collided. The accident happened on NH-32 near Kola Kushum More in the Saraidhela police station area.

The deceased woman was identified as Pramila Devi (48) of Bihar's Nawada district.

Police said the drivers of both the auto-rickshaw and the pickup van fled after the accident.