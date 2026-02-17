Driver killed as autorickshaw falls off under-construction bridge into Sabarmati river

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was killed on Tuesday after the three-wheeler fell off an under-construction bridge and landed in the Sabarmati river in Gandhinagar, police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing the bridge, which doesn’t have safety railings, around noon.

The three-wheeler fell from a height of 50 to 70 feet, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Thakor (29), is a resident of Shiholi village in Gandhinagar. He drowned after the autorickshaw landed in the river, a police officer told PTI, adding that the three-wheeler was not transporting any passengers at the time of the accident.

Fire Brigade personnel and local police launched a rescue operation. They recovered the three-wheeler and fished out Thakor's body.

A case will be registered, the officer added. PTI KVM NSK