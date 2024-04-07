Driver killed as car crashes into running train after breaking rail crossing barrier in MP

Anuppur, Apr 7 (PTI) A car driver was killed and another occupant severely injured when the vehicle rammed into a running train after breaking the barrier of a closed railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place around Saturday midnight in Jaithari area, they said.

The car broke the closed railway crossing and hit the Hirakud Express, Bilaspur-based South East Central Railways public relations officer Ambikesh Sahu told PTI over phone.

The car driver, identified as Narendra Verma, died on the spot and another vehicle occupant received injuries, Jaithari police station inspector PC Kol.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and removed the damaged car from the tracks to smoothen rail traffic, he said.

No one on board the train was injured, Sahu said.

The Hirakud Express resumed its onward journey from Anuppur station after replacement of its three coaches affected in the incident, the official said.

The injured car occupant, Parmeshwar Sahu, a resident of Chhindwara district in MP, was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for advance health care following doctor's advice, Kol said. PTI COR LAL GK