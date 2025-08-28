Driver killed as e-rickshaw's handle breaks in Delhi’s Welcome area

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver died on Thursday after the handle of his vehicle broke while he was carrying a load in Delhi’s Welcome area, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon near Kooda Khata in Lakdi Market Pulia, they said.

The driver, identified as Bahadur, a resident of Khajuri Khas, fell to the ground when the handle of the e-rickshaw broke off, they said.

The police said the victim was immediately taken to JPC Hospital by a PCR van, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Welcome Police Station, and further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, they added. PTI SSJ NB