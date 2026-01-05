Driver killed as lorry overturns in Kozhikode, beer bottles spill across road

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) A lorry carrying beer from Karnataka overturned after colliding with a car here early Monday, killing its driver and spilling hundreds of bottles onto the road, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Akhil Krishnan (30) of Valiamram, Pulpally in Wayanad district.

According to the FIR registered at Chevayoor police station, the lorry, en route to Ernakulam, at around 4 am, collided with a Telangana-registered car that was allegedly being driven negligently at Iringadanpalli junction.

Police said the impact caused the lorry to overturn, resulting in over 700 boxes of beer bottles spilling onto the road.

After a nearly an hour-long rescue operation, Krishnan was pulled out from the vehicle and rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

More than 20 police personnel have been deployed at the accident site to prevent people from taking away the beer bottles.

The spilt bottles will be cleared after the Excise Department completes the required documentation procedures, police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the other vehicle, and an investigation is underway.