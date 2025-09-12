Driver killed, four children injured as school van collides with bus in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) One person was killed and four children sustained injuries after a school van collided with a bus on a flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Mankapur flyover around 8.30 am, when the school van entered the wrong lane and hit an empty bus of another school, an official said.

The van driver, Hrithik Kanojia (24), died during treatment at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC), he said.

He said that the collision left the van damaged, trapping several students inside. Passersby rescued the children and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

A girl student is in the intensive care unit of a private hospital, while three more children are undergoing treatment at other facilities.

The bus driver and attendants escaped unhurt as the vehicle was empty, the official said, adding that the van had entered the wrong lane.

The Mankapur police have registered a case and a probe is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU