Driver killed, labourer injured as tractor trolley overturns in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) The driver of a tractor trolley was killed and a labourer was injured when the vehicle overturned in Kotwali Nagar Police station area of this district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near the Mahadeva railway crossing in the Mishraulia police outpost, said Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Pathak.

"Ganesh (35), a resident of Pandari Kripal, was delivering electric poles to a village when the tractor trolley lost control and overturned. Ganesh was fatally crushed under the vehicle, while his fellow labourer, Devi Prasad, sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment," he said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.