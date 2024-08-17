Driver line-up announced for Indian Racing League

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) Akhil Rabindra and Nikhil Bohra will be among the Indian racers who will be seen in action in the Indian Racing League that gets underway on August 24.

Six teams comprising four drivers each will feature in the IRL.

The teams will feature two Indians and two overseas racers, including female driver.

Akhil Rabindra made the headlines in 2019 after being selected by Aston Martin for their racing academy as the only Asian and later clinched the inaugural IRL title in 2022.

Noted Swiss driver Neel Jani, who has an impressive resume, having won the World Endurance Championship and the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, will be seen in action in the league, said a press release here.

Returning to the competition again will be South Africa's Raoul Hyman, along with his partner Sohil Shah, who won the 2023 Car Championship by earning the most points.

"The Indian Racing League is a testament to the excitement and passion for motorsports in our country. The grid here is extremely competitive, pushing each of us to our limits and showcasing the immense talent we have," said Shah.

The racers would be whizzing around in their rapid World Thunder GB08s, single-seater cars that can achieve a top speed of 240 kmph.

Ruhaan Alva, who was the youngest race winner last year, will be joined by Shahan Ali Mohsin and Rishon Rajeev, fresh from their success in the Formula 4 Indian Championship, along with debutant Julius Dinesen, a 17-year-old Danish prodigy with a F4 title to his name.

The IRL, comprising five rounds, will begin at the Madras International Circuit at nearby Sriperumbudur on August 24-25, followed by India's first-ever night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit on August 31-September 1.

The six participating teams in the IRL are: Kolkata Royal Tigers, Speed Demons Delhi, Goa Aces JA Racing, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Chennai Turbo Riders and former champions Bangalore Speedsters. PTI AYG SS