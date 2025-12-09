Driver nabbed after SUV rams van in southwest Delhi; two women in ICU

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, who allegedly rammed his SUV into another vehicle, leaving five women passengers injured in southwest Delhi, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the injured women are still in the ICU, they added.

"The accident took place around 4.52 am on November 23 near Bhikaji Cama Place. Police reached the spot and found the van in damaged condition, while the occupants -- aged between 35 and 63 -- were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR unit," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, adding that a case under relevant provisions was registered in this connection.

Police said the offending vehicle could not be identified initially due to poor lighting, multiple escape routes and unreadable number plates, with investigators examining footage from over 600 CCTV cameras across AIIMS, Hauz Khas, Africa Avenue Road, IIT Flyover, Lado Sarai and Saket to trace the accused.

"Eventually, the team identified an SUV with a damaged right headlight and extensive impact marks. CCTV footage showed the vehicle being driven on the rim of its right front wheel for more than 10 km after the tyre had burst in the collision," the DCP said.

A breakthrough came when residents in Saket area informed police that a damaged SUV had entered a local lane early that morning.

Further inquiry led police to Dinesh Kumar Sankla, whose son Chanakya Sankla had been using the vehicle.

"Chanakya, who works in garments marketing and has no previous criminal involvement, was apprehended and he confessed to hitting the van while driving home from a dinner in Netaji Nagar. He later sent the damaged SUV to a service centre in Okhla, from where it was seized," the DCP added.