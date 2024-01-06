Driver of pickup van carrying cows arrested in Gurugram after vigilante chase

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) A driver of a pickup vehicle in which cows were allegedly being trafficked was arrested following an intense chase between cow vigilantes and smugglers during which cows were pushed off the moving vehicle, police here said on Saturday.

The cows were severely injured in the incident that took place in the Bilaspur area here around 3.30 am on Friday, they added.

According to the complaint filed by a cow vigilante Abhishek Gaur, the pickup vehicle started out from Badli and the cow vigilantes started chasing them from near Pukharpur on the KMP expressway.

During the chase that lasted for about two hours, Zafar, the driver of the pickup van, lost control of the vehicle and it hit a divider, the complaint said.

Zafar got injured, following which the vigilantes caught hold of him and later handed him over to the police. However, others in the vehicle managed to escape, it added.

Zafar has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

A senior police officer said an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station here and raids are being carried out to arrest the other accused. PTI COR RPA