Driver of turtle protection vessel collapses during sea patrolling, dies

Kendrapara (Odisha), Nov 21 (PTI) A driver of a vessel collapsed and died during the course of patrolling inside the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, the official said. The deceased was identified as Chandan Maiti (56).

"The body was sent to a hospital for a postmortem examination. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after it," police said.

It is suspected that he had died of cardiac arrest, the police said.

Notably, the state government has enforced a seven-month-long prohibition on sea fishing activity from November 1 within 20 km of the coast at and the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya, as part of the annual Olive Ridley turtle conservation programme. PTI COR BBM SBN BBM SBN