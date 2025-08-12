Driver of van involved in accident that killed 10 women in Pune arrested

Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of the van which fell into a ditch in Pune district, killing ten women devotees heading to a temple a day ago, and booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, an official said.

The van driver, Hrushikesh Karande, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, committing acts endangering life or personal safety of others and being involved in illegal transportation, said an officer from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Ten women on their way to a temple were killed and 30 others injured after a pick-up van packed with passengers fell off the road on a hilly terrain and plunged into a ditch on Monday afternoon in Pune district, police had said.

The vehicle carrying over 40 passengers, most of them women and children, veered off the road and plunged 25 to 30 feet after it failed to climb an incline - possibly due to overloading -- and rolled back down before toppling into the ditch at around 1 pm.

The victims, who hailed from Papalwadi village, were headed to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil in the western Maharashtra district to mark the auspicious Monday of the ongoing Shravan month when the accident took place near Pait village. PTI SPK RSY