Driver shot dead in Narela, one arrested

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A driver was shot dead in north Delhi's Narela area and one person has been arrested in the case, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil alias Monu, a resident of Sonipat, they said.

According to the police, they received information at Narela police station from a hospital that a man who was shot in his arm had been declared "brought dead".

"We got to know that the victim Monu was working as a driver for a person identified as Jolly. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed another man identified as Sunil Dahiya had an affair with Jolly’s daughter," a senior police officer said.

Police said that on Sunday, Dahiya went to Jolly's house and threatened them, which enraged Jolly and his brother Pradeep.

"In the evening, Pradeep along with some other people including Monu went to Dahiya's office near the Singhu border and beat up a few workers present there.

"Later, they went looking for Dahiya in his house where some men attacked Pradeep, Monu and their other associates from behind and fired upon them," said the officer.

According to the police, one bullet hit Monu and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

"We have recovered one empty cartridge and an FIR has been registered. We have arrested Sunil Dahiya and further investigation is underway," said the officer.