Driver who rammed SUV into father's vehicle set to lose license

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The driving licence of a man who rammed his SUV into his father's vehicle in a fit of rage and injured four persons in Thane district would be cancelled, a senior official said on Thursday.

Satish Kumar Sharma (38), the accused, has been arrested.

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) will initiate the procedure to cancel Sharma's driving licence once the police probe is over, said transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

"Presently both the vehicles are in the custody of the police. Once the police probe gets over, the licence cancellation procedure will start," he told PTI, adding that they will first issue a notice to the driver first.

Following a family dispute, Satish Kumar Sharma dashed his black SUV into his father's vehicle at Jambhali Naka in Ambernath on Tuesday evening before reversing and ramming his SUV head-on into the latter vehicle.

Four persons including three family members inside his father's SUV were injured in the incident. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

A Regional Transport Officer from Kalyan RTO said a Motor Vehicles Inspector has been sent for inspection of the two SUVs. "After receiving the inspector's report, further action will be initiated," he said.

A retired RTO official, who did not wish to be named, said the way Satish Kumar Sharma used his vehicle as a weapon, his license should be cancelled after following due procedure.

"The driver did this out of anger....but he tried to harm people using his car as a weapon in public. It suggests he has some psychological issues and he is not fit to drive a vehicle," the official said.

Satish Kumar Sharma has been arrested on the charges of attempted murder. A court on Wednesday sent him to police custody till August 23. PTI KK KRK