Driver with IAF attacked by two persons after he thwarts theft bid in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 3 (PTI) Two persons allegedly attacked an Indian Air Force staffer for thwarting their theft bid in Gorewada area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused were attempting a theft in a school in the early hours of August 31 when Prakash Kohle (52), who is a driver with the IAF, sensed something amiss and raised an alarm, the Gittkhadan police station official said.

"The two accused fled the scene at the time. However, at 9:30am that day, one of the two accused abused him when he was walking with his son. At 9:30pm on September 1, the duo came on a motorcycle and attacked Kohle," he said.

A hunt is on for the two accused who have been charged under various Indian Penal Code provisions for assault and other offences, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM