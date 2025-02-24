Driverless train for Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line undergoes statutory safety inspection

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (Southern Circle) A M Choudhary and his team conducted a statutory inspection on Monday of the driverless trains received from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation on the Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra, officials said.

This inspection is a mandatory requirement before seeking approval from the Railway Ministry for new rolling stock/trains, they added.

"Once the rolling stock/train approval is received from the Railway Board and the signalling tests on this line are completed, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will be called again for a final inspection of the entire Yellow Line R-5 Section," a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said.

After obtaining the necessary sanction, this line can be opened for operation, it added.

The first driverless metro train consisting six coaches arrived in Bengaluru from China on February 14, 2024.

These coaches were delivered to the Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the city's IT hub.