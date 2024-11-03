Drivers, boatmen to wear special suits during Mahakumbh

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Drivers, boatmen, guides and cart operators will wear special track suits this Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

"Special track suits are being prepared for all four categories. This preparation has been done keeping in mind that pilgrims can easily get the necessary services during the rush in the fair," Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh said in a statement.

"Thus, every category will have its own unique identity, so that passengers can easily avail these services," she said.

The logo of Kumbh and Tourism Department will be printed on each category track suit to identify the person.

The Mahakumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri. PTI RAJ NAV VN VN