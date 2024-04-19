'Drivers by day, pistol-maker by night': 3 held as Noida cops bust illegal arms factory

Noida, Apr 19 (PTI) With the arrest of two persons and recovery of two dozen firearms, the police on Friday claimed to have busted an arms-factory which was being operated from the basement of an under-construction building in Greater Noida.

The accused worked as tempo drivers during the day and would get into arms-making by the night, with their finished products being supplied locally as well as in interior parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said.

The gang was busted in a joint operation by the SWAT team and officials of the Ecotech 1 police station on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"The recovery was made from an under-construction building in Techzone 1 area near the Yamuna Pusta. The factory was operation in the basement of the building from where the two accused were held. They are basically from Dadri but were currently staying in Noida Sector 122," Sharma said.

Those held have been identified as Zubair and Maseel, who are also linked with the infamous Pankhiya Gang, which operates in Farukkhabad-Shahjahanpur region of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

"Zubair has previously worked in welding, grinding and that is how he got into making pistols. Later, he got in touch with the Pankhiya Gang of Farukkhabad-Shahjahanpur. During the day, they drove tempos and rest of the time worked in the arms factory, from where arms were supplied to Farukkhabad and locally also," Sharma said.

"A total of 24 firearms have been seized from their possession out of which 21 are complete while three are incomplete," the officer added.

He said the police are investigating their links and arms network and further action would be taken accordingly.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Ecotech 1 police station under provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding the duo has been sent to jail. PTI KIS TIR TIR