Drivers of app-based taxis, autos stage protest in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Hundreds of drivers of app-based taxis and auto rickshaws from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday staged a protest at Azad Maidan here to press their various demands including fare hike.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch which has been leading the strike of app-based cab drivers, said they were forced to protest as app-based aggregator companies failed to comply with the directive of the transport authorities even after a midnight.

Earlier this month, assistant transport commissioner Bharat Kalaskar, who is also the secretary of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority, had directed Ola, Uber and Rapido to follow the fares of Black & Yellow cabs until the state decided on separate rates for app-based cabs.

The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch has demanded a rationalisation of fares, bringing fares on par with those of the conventional Black & Yellow metered cabs, prohibition of bike taxis and a cap on permits of Black & Yellow cabs and auto rickshaws, among other things. PTI KK KRK