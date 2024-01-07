Drivers withdraw strike in Odisha on day 3

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) The association of commercial drivers on Saturday night withdrew their strike on the third day, which affected passenger bus services, and transportation of petroleum products and milk.

Advertisment

The Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha announced withdrawal of the strike after getting assurance from the state governemnt that their demands will be looked into.

"We hope the Odisha government will fulfill our demands," Mahasangha president Prasant Menduli said.

State transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur also said that drivers have withdrawn the strike and normalcy will return.

Advertisment

Drivers across the country were on strike over the recently enacted ‘hit-and-run’ Law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Mahasangha was part of the All-India strike.

The drivers also said that there was a provision for imprisonment of two years under Section 304 of the IPC for accidents.

As per the provisions in the BNS, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver’s strike has severely affected transportation of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. PTI AAM NN