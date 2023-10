New Delhi: A partly cloudy sky with drizzle has been forecast for Tuesday in Delhi, as the minimum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am stood at 63 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.