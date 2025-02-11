Drizzle in Bikaner, state mostly dry

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajasthan remained mostly dry in the last 24 hours except a light drizzle in one or two places in Bikaner, according to the weather department bulletin on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological department, the weather is likely to remain dry in the state in the coming week, while the maximum and minimum temperatures may fall by up to two degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur. PTI AG VN VN