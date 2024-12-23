Drizzle in Delhi fails to improve 'severe' air quality

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a drizzle and fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the light rain failed to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital which remained in the 'severe' category for the second straight day at 406, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's weather added to the challenge, with a maximum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below the season's average, following drizzle in parts of Delhi on Monday morning, as per the IMD.

Foggy conditions were observed early in the day, with humidity levels ranging from 79 per cent to 95 per cent.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies and light rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 19 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI MHS ARI