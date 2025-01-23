Parts of Rajasthan receive light overnight rains due to western disturbance

Jaipur: Several parts of Rajasthan received light overnight rains under the impact of a new western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains occurred at many places in the state in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Bharatpur received 2.0 mm of rain while Toda Bhim and Bayana one 1 mm.

The minimum temperature in the state was 5.5 degrees Celsius, recorded at Fatehpur Thursday morning.

The minimum temperature at Churu was 7.4 degrees Celsius, Pilani 8.0 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 8.1 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 8.6 degrees Celsius and Sirohi 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital city of Jaipur were 24.0 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.