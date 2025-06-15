Drizzles, cloudy weather provide relief from heat in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Cloudy weather conditions prevailed in some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, providing slight relief from the scorching heat.

The maximum temperature, which had been hovering in the range of 41-45 degrees at most places in the last several days, registered a slight drop though they settled close to the normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received a drizzle.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 37.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the local Met department, Patiala and Ferozepur in Punjab received light showers.

Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 39.5 degrees, Ludhiana 38.6 degrees, Pathankot 39.8 degrees, Ferozepur 39 degrees, Gurdaspur 39 degrees and Bathinda 42.2 degrees.

In Haryana, Narnaul and Rohtak were among the few areas that received rains.

Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 34.6 degrees, Karnal 34 degrees and Ambala 36.5 degrees, while Sirsa continued to be the hottest place in the state, recording a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees.

According to the Met office, as compared to Saturday, there was a fall of 4.9 degrees in average maximum temperature in Punjab on Sunday and by 6.3 degrees in Haryana. PTI SUN RUK RUK