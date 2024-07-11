DRM arrested by CBI held late night parties, misused railway resources: AIRF

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) has alleged that the railway officer, who was recently arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation, used to hold late night parties misusing railway resources in his previous posting.

The CBI had arrested Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Vineet Singh, along with four other railway officials, on July 5, for allegedly accepting bribes in award of several tenders.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, AIRF, alleged that when Singh was DRM of Sambalpur Division in the East Coast Railways Zone before January, he misused railway employees such as gangmen and track maintainers for his late night parties.

"Those track maintainers, who were supposed to ensure the safety of rail tracks, were being diverted by Singh for his personal use, throwing all railway safety norms to the wind. They were utilised for buying things from the market for his personal parties and for ensuring that parties went well," Mishra said.

"When AIRF members complained to the Railway Ministry, he was transferred to Guntakal but he didn't mend his ways and fell into the CBI's trap. All thanks to CBI for bringing this case to the limelight," he added.

An e-mail to the Railway Board about Mishra's allegations remained unanswered.

According to Mishra, corruption has become a widespread phenomenon in Railways and the Ministry must bring in some mechanism to check it.

Mishra said that Railways recently enhanced the financial powers of DRMs, hence there is an urgent need to keep a strict vigil at their financial decisions and spending.

"I think it's time for the Railway Ministry to introspect and look for ways to curb corruption. Every project should be scrutinised to ensure that funds aren't being siphoned off for personal use by these senior officials," he added.

The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen's General Secretary M Raghavaiah said that Railways should give top most priority to integrity before it appoints DRMs.