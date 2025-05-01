Drone ban over Miss World venues: Cyberabad police enforce no-fly zone from May 2 to June 2

Hyderabad, May 1 (PTI) Ahead of the Miss World pageant scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has prohibited the flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders, and microlight aircraft over various areas, including the international airport and the event’s grand finale venue, on different dates between May 2 and June 2.

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant will take place in Telangana from May 7 to 31, according to the organisers. The opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale, are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate stated that no flying activity will be allowed over areas including RGI Airport, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, T-Hub, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Shilparamam, and Shilpakalavedika, within a 100-metre radius.

To prevent danger or injury to individuals and to ensure the safety and security of all concerned, Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty issued the no-flying order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The notification warned that anyone found violating the order would be punishable under the relevant sections of the law.