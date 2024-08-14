Drone carrying heroin found near international border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Aug 14 (PTI) A drone carrying a bottle with 538 grams of heroin has been recovered near the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur here on Wednesday, officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops launched a search operation after observing suspicious movement in the area during the wee hours, they said.

During the search, the BSF personnel recovered the drone and a plastic bottle containing 538 grams of heroin attached to it, near Pachharian village here, they added.

The BSF officials said the bottle was partially wrapped with red adhesive tape and fixed to the drone with a nylon loop. An illuminating stick was also found attached with the bottle. PTI COR CHS RPA