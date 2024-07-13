Drone carrying parcel with three pistols from Pak brought down in Punjab's Fazilka: BSF

Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) The BSF intercepted a drone coming from the Pakistani side and seized a packet with three pistols that it was carrying near the international border in Punjab's Fazilka district on Saturday, a BSF official said.

"After noticing the drone, which was coming from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force personnel opened fire at it. Later during an extensive search operation, the BSF recovered a China-made drone along with the packet," said the official.

Three pistols and seven magazines were found in the parcel, said the BSF official.

The recovery took place in an agricultural field adjacent to Maharsona village in Fazilka district.

In another incident, the BSF recovered a packet containing 2.3 kg of heroin from a field near Rattar Chattar village in Gurdaspur district.

The recovery was made after the BSF troops acted on specific information.

The packet was found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and an improvised nylon loop along with two illuminating sticks was also found attached to it, said the BSF official. PTI CHS RT RT