Drone Didi scheme will be exemplary for women empowerment: Scindia

Noida, Nov 30 (PTI) The Drone Didi scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will set an example towards women empowerment, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Scindia, the Minister for Steel and Civil Aviation, attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in a programme organized on the completion of 15 days of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," Scindia posted on X in Hindi.

"How this resolution has taken the form of a mass movement in such a short time is a matter of pride.The prime minister also shared about the Drone Didi Scheme under which 15,000 self-help groups will be given drones to spray fertilizers and pesticides. This scheme will set an example towards women empowerment and will open doors to prosperity of the entire family and region including women," Scindia added.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PM on Thursday launched the 'Drone Didi Yojana' which aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women SHGs during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

Modi said he wanted these women to receive 'naman' (respect) in their villages and that some people have suggested the name of 'Namo Drone Didi' for the initiative.

Women trained as drone pilots will be financially empowered and receive people's respect, he said.

"My dream is to make 2 crore women living in villages and working with self-help groups lakhpati," the PM said. PTI KIS CK