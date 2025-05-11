Drone found in Bengal's Murshidabad non-lethal: BSF

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Sunday urged the public not to spread rumours along the eastern border and downplayed concerns over a drone found in Murshidabad, describing it as a harmless photography device with no payload capacity.

The paramilitary force's remark comes amidst heightened tension along the north-western frontier due to repeated drone incursions by Pakistan in recent days.

In a statement on the Murshidabad drone, the paramilitary force emphasised that it was a non-lethal, commercial device with no payload capacity, typically used for photography during events.

Such drones are "used by our photographers to cover any function or event and have no load carrying capacity," the BSF clarified.

According to the BSF, the drone "has been recovered deep inside Indian territory, with only a range of 400–500 metres, flying time of 15–20 minutes depending upon the battery being used, an inbuilt 4K camera and no load carrying capacity." "Therefore, it shouldn't be seen and equated with the kind we have been listening to these days," the statement said, adding the recovered drone was handed over to Shamsheergunj police station and they are trying to find the user," it added.

Murshidabad is a border district in West Bengal sharing frontiers with Bangladesh.