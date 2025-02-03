Drone found in border area of Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) A drone was seized from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF official said on Monday.

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops conducted a search operation in the border area of Amritsar on Sunday and a drone was seized from a field near Khanwal village, said the official.

The BSF troops have thwarted yet another intrusion of a drone from across the border, said the official. PTI CHS RHL