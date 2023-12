Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) A drone was found near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district early Monday, a BSF spokesperson said.

At around 3:40 am, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted movement of the drone near village Chan Kalan in Amritsar.

During a search, a China-made quadcopter was found in a field. PTI CHS DV DV