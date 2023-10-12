Drone, heroin packet found near IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) A drone and a packet of heroin were recovered from a paddy field near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Thursday, a BSF official said.

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on the outskirts of Daliri village in Tarn Taran, the official said.

During the search, a quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 3.213 kg were recovered from the field, the official said. PTI CHS DIV DIV