Drone, heroin recovered from field near IB in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) A drone and over 500 grams of heroin were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, a Border Security Force spokesperson said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops and Punjab Police carried out a search operation on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

During the search, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 545 grams were recovered from the field, the spokesperson said.