Drone, heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) A drone and a packet of heroin were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, said a BSF official.

Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force troops conducted a search operation near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar, the official said.

During the search operation, a China-made quadcopter and the packet containing 250 grams of heroin were found from the field.

"Yet another Pakistani drone and contraband narcotics were recovered due to the efforts of alert BSF troops," the official added. PTI CHS CK