Drone menace along border with Pakistan will end in 6 months: Official

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Use of drones to smuggle arms and narcotics from across the border into Indian territory will be over in the next six months as an indigenous anti-drone technology is being developed to check all such misadventures by the anti-national elements, a senior government functionary said.

Security agencies are working on as many as three designs of the anti-drone technology and the final outcome could be three or a combination of all three.

"The menace of smuggling in arms and narcotics from across the border through the use of drones will be over in the next six months. Definitely the anti-drone technology will be placed by then," the functionary said.

Trials on the new technology are going on and it is in advance stage of finalisation.

Dropping of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan by using the drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been a major problem for security agencies for several years now.

The government in August had informed that 53 cases were detected where drones were used for smuggling of arms and narcotics from across the border in Punjab in last three years.

A number of steps have been taken by the government to stop the menace and those included effective round the clock domination of the borders by the BSF, surveillance, patrolling, laying of nakas and manning of observation posts along the International Border.

In March last year, Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik had said the Ministry of Home Affairs has established Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee under the supervision of the director general of the Border Security Force with the mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rouge drones.