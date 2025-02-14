Drone operated during Dy CM Shinde's visit to Nashik school; cops detain two persons

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Two persons were detained in Maharashtra's Nashik district for allegedly operating a drone without permission during the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday, a police official said.

While Shinde was visiting a Zilla Parishad school in Hiwali in the afternoon, a drone was spotted in the sky, following which action was taken to bring it down, the official said.

"We detained one person who was flying the drone and then a photo studio owner who too was involved. Prima facie, the incident does not seem suspicious and we believe the two did it to get good images of the visit. However, a probe covering all angles is underway," the Nashik Rural police official said. PTI COR BNM