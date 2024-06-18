Drone, over one kg heroin, bullet seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) A drone, more than one kg of heroin and a bullet have been recovered at two places near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Tuesday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 570 grams of heroin and a bullet of a 9x19 mm calibre weapon near Kahangarh village in Amritsar during a search operation on Monday night, a spokesperson of the force said.

Near Roranwala village in Amritsar, the BSF and Punjab Police seized a China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 550 grams on Monday evening, an official said. PTI CHS NSD NSD