Drone, packets of heroin, opium recovered near Pakistan border in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) A drone and more than six kilogrammes of heroin were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday, a BSF official said.

Following specific information, Border Security Force (BSF) troops conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village, the official said.

During the operation, the hexacopter (drone), a package of heroin (6.3 kilogrammes) and a small packet of opium (60 grams) were recovered from the field, the official added. PTI CHS SZM