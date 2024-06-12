Drone recovered by police in J-K’s Samba

Samba/Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) A small drone was found and subsequently seized by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The drone was recovered from the terrace of Tarseem Lal’s house at village Burj Tanda near Supwal, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba Vinay Sharma said the drone appears a toy, having a very low range.

“However, we will conduct proper forensic examination of the object before reaching to any final conclusion,” the officer said. PTI COR/TAS NB