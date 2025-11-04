Drone recovered from field in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) A drone was recovered from a field in a village in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The drone was recovered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police from village Sakhi Maidan, which is around six km aerial distance from the Line of Control (LoC), the officials said.

The SOG team was rushed to the village following information about the presence of a drone-like object in an open field.

The drone was subsequently seized, the officials said, adding police have launched an investigation into the origins of the drone. PTI COR TAS TAS DV DV