Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) A drone was recovered from an open space in a high-security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Monday, an official said.

According to the jail official, the drone probably crashed on the premises last night.

"It was found on Monday morning in an open space in the jail compound. Prima facie, it crashed due to battery discharge. Nothing suspicious was found in it," he said, adding the local police have been informed about the matter. PTI SDA NSD NSD