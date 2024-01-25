Drone recovered near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Amritsar, Jan 25 (PTI) A drone was recovered from a field near the India and Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said.

Acting on specific information, police conducted an extensive search operation on the outskirts of Dal village in Tarn Taran.

During the search operation, the border security force personnel recovered the drone.

In another incident, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of heroin in the Gurdaspur district.

The packet, containing 531 grams of heroin, was recovered from a field in Thatharke village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the BSF spokesperson said.

The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.