Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the Punjab Police personnel recovered the unmanned aerial vehicle from a wheat field near Mehandipur village, the spokesperson said.

The drone was a DJI Matrice Model-300 RTK.